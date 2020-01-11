Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,480.36 ($19.47).

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,568.50 ($20.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.35. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,079 ($14.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,585.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,393.59.

In other news, insider Marianne Culver acquired 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £520.64 ($684.87). Also, insider Nick Roberts acquired 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Insiders bought 299 shares of company stock valued at $466,117 over the last three months.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

