Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Shares Down 8.7%

Zimtu Capital Corp (CVE:ZC)’s share price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 55,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 41,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 11.82.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile (CVE:ZC)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

