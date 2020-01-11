Trifast’s (TRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on shares of Trifast in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Trifast from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trifast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 232 ($3.05).

Shares of Trifast stock opened at GBX 183.50 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.54 million and a PE ratio of 18.54. Trifast has a 12-month low of GBX 149 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 179.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 192.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Trifast’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

