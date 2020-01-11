Morgan Stanley Increases Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 215

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.83) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOD. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 193.69 ($2.55).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 151.64 ($1.99) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion and a PE ratio of -5.38. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 149.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.61.

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.