Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Lowered to GBX 3,800

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($57.62) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,450 ($45.38)) on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,839.44 ($50.51).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,119 ($54.18) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,164 ($54.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,930.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,695.60.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total transaction of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.