Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 193.69 ($2.55).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 151.64 ($1.99) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 149.61.

In related news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

