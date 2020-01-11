Tyman (LON:TYMN) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TYMN. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Tyman from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Tyman from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of TYMN stock opened at GBX 268 ($3.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45. The stock has a market cap of $526.08 million and a P/E ratio of 21.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.92. Tyman has a 1 year low of GBX 188 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 272 ($3.58).

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

