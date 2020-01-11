UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,066.67 ($14.03).

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 1,249 ($16.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,230.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,107.32. UNITE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 810 ($10.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

