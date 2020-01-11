Pacific Bay Minerals (CVE:PBM) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd (CVE:PBM)’s stock price rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 10,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $866,000.00 and a PE ratio of -11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.09, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Pacific Bay Minerals (CVE:PBM)

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and uranium. It holds 100% interests in the Haskins-Reed properties located in the Cassiar Region of British Columbia; Lode Gold Property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of British Columbia; Boulder Property located in the Stikine Mining Division of British Columbia; and Otish Mountains property comprising 277 mineral claims located in the Otish Mountain district in central Québec.

