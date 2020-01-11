Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.47, approximately 304,355 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 309,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

In other Reliq Health Technologies news, Senior Officer Leanne Ratzlaff sold 50,000 shares of Reliq Health Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$30,500.00.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

