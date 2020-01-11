Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX) Trading 12.5% Higher

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Chilean Metals Inc (CVE:CMX) traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 24,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 11,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $566,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.52.

Chilean Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMX)

Chilean Metals Inc, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Chile and Nova Scotia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and iron deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in five properties covering approximately 50,000 acres located in the prolific iron oxide-copper-gold belt of northern Chile.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chilean Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chilean Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Price Down 1.1%
Reliq Health Technologies Stock Price Down 1.1%
Chilean Metals Trading 12.5% Higher
Chilean Metals Trading 12.5% Higher
Stans Energy Stock Price Up 50%
Stans Energy Stock Price Up 50%
Luvu Brands Shares Up 31.5%
Luvu Brands Shares Up 31.5%
Five Star Diamonds Stock Price Down 20%
Five Star Diamonds Stock Price Down 20%
The Organics ETF Shares Up 1.2%
The Organics ETF Shares Up 1.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report