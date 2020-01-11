Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX) Trading 12.5% Higher

Chilean Metals Inc (CVE:CMX) traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 24,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 11,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $566,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.52.

Chilean Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMX)

Chilean Metals Inc, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Chile and Nova Scotia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and iron deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in five properties covering approximately 50,000 acres located in the prolific iron oxide-copper-gold belt of northern Chile.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chilean Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chilean Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.