Stans Energy (CVE:HRE) Stock Price Up 50%

Stans Energy Co. (CVE:HRE)’s share price rose 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 3,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 454,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83.

About Stans Energy (CVE:HRE)

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Stans Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stans Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.