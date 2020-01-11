Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Shares Up 31.5%

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Luvu Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:LUVU) shares shot up 31.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 245,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,766% from the average session volume of 13,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU)

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, a product line that consists of differently shaped cushions and props under the Liberator brand; sex furniture pieces, which are marketed under the Esse, Flip Stage, Equus Wave, and the Equus brands; and products based on shredded polyurethane foam under the Zeppelin brand.

