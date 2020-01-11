Five Star Diamonds (CVE:STAR) Stock Price Down 20%

Five Star Diamonds Ltd (CVE:STAR)’s share price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 22,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86.

About Five Star Diamonds (CVE:STAR)

Five Star Diamonds Limited engages in the exploration and development of diamond projects in Brazil. The company controls a position in the Brazilian kimberlite diamond sector owning 23 diamond projects comprising an aggregate of 50 exploration licenses and applications across 130,355 hectares. It conducts exploration programs on seven projects with the Catalao, Maravilha, Riachao, Jaibaras, and Verissimo projects.

