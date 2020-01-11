The Organics ETF (NASDAQ:ORG) Shares Up 1.2%

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

The Organics ETF (NASDAQ:ORG) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72, 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1751 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, insider Calabria Frank 57,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for The Organics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Organics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Price Down 1.1%
Reliq Health Technologies Stock Price Down 1.1%
Chilean Metals Trading 12.5% Higher
Chilean Metals Trading 12.5% Higher
Stans Energy Stock Price Up 50%
Stans Energy Stock Price Up 50%
Luvu Brands Shares Up 31.5%
Luvu Brands Shares Up 31.5%
Five Star Diamonds Stock Price Down 20%
Five Star Diamonds Stock Price Down 20%
The Organics ETF Shares Up 1.2%
The Organics ETF Shares Up 1.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report