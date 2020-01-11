The Organics ETF (NASDAQ:ORG) Shares Up 1.2%

The Organics ETF (NASDAQ:ORG) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72, 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1751 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, insider Calabria Frank 57,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th.

