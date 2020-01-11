iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Trading Up 0%

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)’s stock price was up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.59, approximately 153,912 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 158,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 454,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 83,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

