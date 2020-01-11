W Nicholas Howley Sells 17,083 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 9th, W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.51, for a total value of $9,694,773.33.
  • On Monday, November 11th, W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total value of $9,269,577.46.

TDG stock opened at $595.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $573.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.88. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $341.75 and a fifty-two week high of $600.94.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $32.50 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,477,370,000 after buying an additional 94,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,944,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,602,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,139.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,510,000 after purchasing an additional 526,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. ValuEngine cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.42.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Price Down 1.1%
Chilean Metals Trading 12.5% Higher
Stans Energy Stock Price Up 50%
Luvu Brands Shares Up 31.5%
Five Star Diamonds Stock Price Down 20%
The Organics ETF Shares Up 1.2%
