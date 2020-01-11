Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,000,800.00 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,000,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,467 shares in the company, valued at $17,624,748.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,306 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $300,195.08.

On Thursday, December 26th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $1,341,900.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $1,259,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $149.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.95. Mongodb Inc has a twelve month low of $70.66 and a twelve month high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Argus began coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 7,729.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 257,846 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

