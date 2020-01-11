Kenton J. Sicchitano Sells 11,860 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $118.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.36. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.44 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Analog Devices by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.32.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.