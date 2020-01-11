Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells $4,442,742.20 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $857.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $827.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.89. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.76 and a 12 month high of $877.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $819.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

