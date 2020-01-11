Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Sells $1,691,700.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $1,691,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Aguiar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 16th, Eric Aguiar sold 3,537 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $194,994.81.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Eric Aguiar sold 4,072 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $224,407.92.
  • On Wednesday, November 20th, Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $351,253.80.
  • On Friday, November 22nd, Eric Aguiar sold 1,250 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $69,050.00.

Shares of BHVN opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.43. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BHVN. ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Price Down 1.1%
Reliq Health Technologies Stock Price Down 1.1%
Chilean Metals Trading 12.5% Higher
Chilean Metals Trading 12.5% Higher
Stans Energy Stock Price Up 50%
Stans Energy Stock Price Up 50%
Luvu Brands Shares Up 31.5%
Luvu Brands Shares Up 31.5%
Five Star Diamonds Stock Price Down 20%
Five Star Diamonds Stock Price Down 20%
The Organics ETF Shares Up 1.2%
The Organics ETF Shares Up 1.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report