Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Sells $1,691,700.00 in Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $1,691,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Aguiar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Eric Aguiar sold 3,537 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $194,994.81.

On Monday, December 9th, Eric Aguiar sold 4,072 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $224,407.92.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $351,253.80.

On Friday, November 22nd, Eric Aguiar sold 1,250 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $69,050.00.

Shares of BHVN opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.43. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BHVN. ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

