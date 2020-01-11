David P. Storch Sells 25,000 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,170,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,439,618.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

