Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) CEO Sells $3,814,133.40 in Stock

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $3,814,133.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,646,177.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $274.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $276.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.53 and a 200 day moving average of $255.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,999,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.70.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

