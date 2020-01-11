Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,224,491.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $1,752,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $437,300.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00.

Smartsheet stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, December 9th. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,596,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

