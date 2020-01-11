iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) shares shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.60 and last traded at $68.57, 334 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILTB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 600.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 123,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,311,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

