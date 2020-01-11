Paul M. Silva Sells 13,750 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $3,188,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,622.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VRTX stock opened at $228.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,936.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $82,521,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,238,000 after purchasing an additional 335,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,661,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 180,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.54.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

