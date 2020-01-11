Paul M. Silva Sells 13,750 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $3,188,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,622.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
VRTX stock opened at $228.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.
VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.54.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
