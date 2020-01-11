Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.17 and last traded at $47.17, approximately 4,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 12,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.24.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JSML. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 65.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period.

