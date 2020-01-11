iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) Trading Up 0%

iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) shares were up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.86, approximately 15,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 7,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 2.45% of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

