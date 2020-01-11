iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)’s stock price were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.54, approximately 74,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 75,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0648 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 527.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 49,679 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 682.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the period.

