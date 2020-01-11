Andrew H. Galligan Sells 17,718 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Stock

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew H. Galligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Andrew H. Galligan sold 2,782 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $333,840.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,000 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $1,324,680.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $1,920,731.40.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $117.31 on Friday. Nevro Corp has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -71.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.31.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Nevro to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 17.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

