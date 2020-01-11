iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $51.90, 5,634 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1405 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

