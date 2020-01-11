Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,571 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $1,306,048.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,913,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,763,320.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MORN opened at $155.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.77. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.12 and a 200-day moving average of $153.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

