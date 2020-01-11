Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $6,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $6,828,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $6,671,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $6,519,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $6,339,000.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $6,256,000.00.

K stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 52.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,723 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,543,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after purchasing an additional 725,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kellogg by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,970,000 after purchasing an additional 472,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.31.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

