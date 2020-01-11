Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem Sells 722,647 Shares

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $54,559,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DOCU stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.01.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Docusign in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Docusign by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,338,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,179,000 after buying an additional 6,051,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Docusign by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,654,000 after buying an additional 2,537,764 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth $77,119,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth $67,705,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Docusign by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,314,000 after buying an additional 1,035,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.