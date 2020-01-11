iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Down 0%

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.86 and last traded at $54.90, 117,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $54.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0191 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 215,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 86,472 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,178.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 111,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110,085 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 92,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 84,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

