iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.92 and last traded at $49.92, approximately 7,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF stock. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

