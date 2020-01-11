Short Interest in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Rises By 66.0%

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the December 15th total of 85,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMTC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $815.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.77. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.45 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

