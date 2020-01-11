Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Update

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 840,300 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the December 15th total of 497,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -1.06. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

ORTX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 99.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,046,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,870 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 172.4% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,312,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 830,475 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 203.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,156,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 774,853 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 2,739.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 369,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,205,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

