Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $21,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $934,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 91.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after buying an additional 184,897 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.64. Hub Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $53.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

