Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $21.75 Million Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $21,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Ossiam bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 105.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

NYSE:COO opened at $333.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.01 and its 200-day moving average is $313.80. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $255.83 and a 1-year high of $344.32.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.