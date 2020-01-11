Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Up 80.0% in December

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $645,000. 48.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

