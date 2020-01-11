Short Interest in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Grows By 83.6%

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 83.6% from the December 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.12. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

In related news, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $976,837.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,730,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $12,914,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,703,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,592,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456 in the last three months. 56.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,077,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,971,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,627,000 after purchasing an additional 369,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 90,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 15.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 55,219 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.