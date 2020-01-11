Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $22.85 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,498 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $22,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Comerica by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Comerica by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 103,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Comerica by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $68.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.74.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

