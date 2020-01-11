Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 18,453 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $23,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,366,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,672,000 after buying an additional 2,382,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,579,000 after buying an additional 316,440 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,092,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,417,000 after buying an additional 784,976 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,499,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,176,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,786,000 after buying an additional 1,719,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

CUBE opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

