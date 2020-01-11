Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $22,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

AZPN opened at $138.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.37. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.87 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The business had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $269,854.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

