Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Short Interest Update

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the December 15th total of 45,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $184,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $98,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,755.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,106 shares of company stock valued at $495,312 over the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 31.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEBO shares. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.