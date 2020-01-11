China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Up 75.8% in December

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,400 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the December 15th total of 281,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CJJD stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 243.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,748 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

