CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Short Interest Up 74.8% in December

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the December 15th total of 36,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCR. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 14.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $286.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $77.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

