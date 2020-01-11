Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $24,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,485,000 after acquiring an additional 358,887 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,592,000 after acquiring an additional 212,025 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 878,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 30.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 878,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after acquiring an additional 205,900 shares during the period.

Shares of LSTR opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.41. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.97 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens set a $129.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

