Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the December 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,808 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $42,274,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $20,666,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 127.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 711,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 73.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 997,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 422,220 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU opened at $28.86 on Friday. Mdu Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This is a boost from Mdu Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.14%.

Separately, Williams Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

